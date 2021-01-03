Bledsoe posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Saturday's 120-116 win over the Raptors.

Bledsoe's performance should begin to erase any doubts about his new role in New Orleans. Although he endured a cold streak to begin the season, he's strung together two excellent performances this week. Notably, he seems to have also found his three-point stroke. He's currently attempting 5.2 threes per game, which would be a career-high if he stays on pace. He didn't look like a good fit initially, but he seems to be settling in as Jrue Holiday's replacement.