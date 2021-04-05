Bledsoe has reached double figures in the scoring column in each of the Pelicans' last six games, averaging 14.5 points while chipping in 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 36.3 minutes per contest over that stretch.

While Bledsoe's production is on the rise again after he was held to single digits in scoring seven times in an eight-game stretch before his recent outburst, it bears mentioning that he's converted only 38 percent of his field-goal attempts during these recent six contests. Bledsoe has reclaimed fantasy relevance largely due to the lack of healthy bodies available for the Pelicans, with head coach Stan Van Gundy feeding him heavy minutes as a result. Over the six games in question, all of Lonzo Ball (five games), Brandon Ingram (three), Zion Williamson (three), Josh Hart (two), Steven Adams (one) and Kira Lewis (one) have missed time at some point. Ball has since returned to the lineup, but expect Bledsoe's fantasy value to trend back down once Ingram, Williamson, Adams and Lewis are likely back in action in the near future.