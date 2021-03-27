Bledsoe delivered 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's loss against the Nuggets.

Bledsoe didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still finished as New Orleans' second-best scorer behind Zion Williamson, who carried the team offensively with a 39-point outing. Bledsoe also ended just one assist shy of putting up his third double-double of the season. The fact that he has scored in double digits in just two of his previous nine appearances suggests his value isn't entirely high at the moment, although this performance might boost his upside and confidence going forward.