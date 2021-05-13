Bledsoe delivered 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks.
Bledsoe extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven games, and he has reached the 15-point mark in three of his last four contests during that span. The veteran point guard is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds in seven appearances this month.
