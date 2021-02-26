Bledsoe had 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.

Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball (6-10 3Pt) accounted for 10 of the Pelicans' 13 made three-pointers, but it wasn't enough, as the Bucks held on for a 129-125 victory. It was a nice bounceback game for Bledsoe, who'd scored 12 points or fewer in each of his previous six games. Bledsoe's 13 field goal attempts were his most in any contest since Feb. 6.