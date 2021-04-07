Bledsoe posted 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Bledsoe finished the game as the Pelicans' second-best scorer despite his subpar performance from the field, but he seems to be trending in the right direction of late with seven straight games putting up double-digit scoring figures. That's a step in the right direction considering he averaged just 8.2 points per game across 13 contests last month.