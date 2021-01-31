Bledsoe had 15 points (6-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-1 FT), five assists and four rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Rockets.

The veteran appears to have picked up some confidence of late, as he's now scored in double-figures in four straight games. In that span, Bledsoe is averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 boards, 4.0 assists and 3.8 made three-pointers.