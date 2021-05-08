Bledsoe recorded 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes of Friday's 109-107 loss to the 76ers.

With Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (finger) out, Bledsoe stepped up and registered his highest point total since an 18-point performance on April 26. He's scored in double figures in four straight games while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor over that span.