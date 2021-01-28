Bledsoe delivered 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Wizards.

Bledsoe was one of three Pelicans who scored in double digits, with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram being the others -- both ended with 32 points. Bledsoe benefited from Lonzo Ball's ankle injury to work as the team's main playmaker, and he could embrace that role once again when the Pelicans take on the Bucks on Friday. That should translate into an uptick in his usage and improved stats across the board.