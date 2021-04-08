Bledsoe finished with 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and an assist across 29 minutes before getting ejected in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Bledsoe was ejected with less than two minutes left in the third quarter after arguing a foul call. He ended the game as the Pelicans' leading scorer, as he extended his streak of double-digit scoring performances to eight outings while putting up at least 20 points in a game for the first time since early February.