Bledsoe recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Warriors.

Bledsoe is nothing more than the Pelicans' third- or fourth-best scoring alternative when everyone's available, but he made his presence felt in this one and recorded double-digit points for the fifth time over his last six appearances. He's averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in that span.