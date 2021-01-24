Bledsoe posted 28 points (11-23 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Bledsoe registered his best scoring output of the season, but this was just his second game in which he reached the 20-point plateau. Limited as the team's third option offensively behind Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, Bledsoe still holds value but his upside isn't as high as it has been in previous stops throughout his career. He seems to be trending in the right direction, however, as he has averaged 16.5 points per game over his last four contests.