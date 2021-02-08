Bledsoe is shooting better than 40 percent from three this season while averaging a career-high 2.3 made three-pointers per game.

While Bledsoe's overall scoring, rebounding and assists numbers are slightly down this season, he's emerged as a much more dependable outside threat after converting just 34.3 percent of his attempts in Milwaukee last season. Over his last 15 games, Bledsoe is shooting 41.9 percent from deep and 44.9 percent from the field, though he's struggling at the line (61.3% FT) during that stretch.