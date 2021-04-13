Bledsoe scored 13 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five assists, two steals and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Kings.

Bledsoe continued to handle the ball more with Lonzo Ball (hip) out for the second consecutive game, which resulted in him tallying both five assists and five turnovers. He wasn't much better with his shot and has combined to go just 8-for-29 from the field across his last three games. Bledsoe did balance those poor aspects of his line a bit with his efficiency from the free-throw line and his two steals -- the first time he's managed multiple steals in his last seven contests.