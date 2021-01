Bledsoe is starting Sunday's game against the Kings, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Bledsoe came off the bench in his first game back on the court Friday, but he'll return to the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup. He totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 20 minutes in Friday's loss to the Lakers. Coach Stan Van Gundy didn't reveal whether Bledsoe would take the place of Josh Hart or Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the starting five.