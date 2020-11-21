Bledsoe will remain with the Pelicans, despite Milwaukee and New Orleans having since expanded the trade they agreed upon Monday to include two other teams, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Since acquiring Bledsoe earlier in the week, the Pelicans have continued to make other moves, with Steven Adams also coming over from the Thunder as part of the trade. Meanwhile, George Hill, who was also acquired from Milwaukee, was sent to the Thunder. For now, it appears Bledsoe could slot in as the Pelicans' starting shooting guard, or he'll compete with Lonzo Ball, Frank Jackson, and rookie Kira Lewis for minutes at point guard.