Bledsoe collected 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Pelican's 129-124 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Bledsoe was able to score in double figures for the fourth straight game while also playing his usual solid perimeter defense. In his first year with the Pelicans he has taken more of an off-ball role starting alongside Lonzo Ball, which has affected his assist numbers. On the season, Bledsoe has averaged 12.7 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.