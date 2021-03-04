Bledsoe contributed 12 points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 128-124 loss to Chicago.

Bledsoe exceeded 40 minutes for the first time this season and tied his season high in dimes in the process. After seeing his minutes drop into the mid-20s only two weeks ago, the veteran point guard has turned things around in a big way. In fact, he's heading into the All-Star break playing arguably his best basketball of the season. Over the last five games, he's posted averages of 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals.