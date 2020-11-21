Bledsoe will remain to the Pelicans following a series of trades, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pelicans dealt for Bledsoe early in the week and have continued to make other, minor moves, including acquiring Steven Adams from the Thunder on Saturday morning. George Hill, who was also acquired from Milwaukee, was sent to the Thunder in the deal. For now, it appears Bledsoe could slot in as the Pelicans' starting shooting guard, or he'll compete with Lonzo Ball, Frank Jackson, and rookie Kira Lewis for minutes at point guard.