Bledsoe was held scoreless (0-4 FG) in Friday's win against Cleveland, contributing three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes.

The 31-year-old had a night to forget, missing all four of his attempts from the field. Bledsoe has struggled over his past three games, averaging just 3.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds while shooting a dreadful 15 percent from the field in that span. Bledsoe could cede playing time to Nickeil Alexander-Walker if he keeps underperforming.