Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: 19 point effort Thursday

Moore managed 19 points (8-12 Fg, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-121 victory over Phoenix.

Moore found his range during the road win, coming off the bench to score 19 points including three triples. Moore is coming off one of his poorer seasons and looking to re-establish himself as a rotational piece for the Pelicans. He has the ability to put up points in a hurry but typically offers very little else.