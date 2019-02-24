Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Absent from injury report

Moore (rest) will be ready to play Monday against the 76ers.

Moore was held out of Saturday's tilt for rest purposes, but he'll be ready to roll come Monday. The Purdue product is averaging 11.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his previous five matchups.

