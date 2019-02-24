Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Absent from injury report
Moore (rest) will be ready to play Monday against the 76ers.
Moore was held out of Saturday's tilt for rest purposes, but he'll be ready to roll come Monday. The Purdue product is averaging 11.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists over his previous five matchups.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Resting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Won't play back-to-backs•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 15 points despite injury scare•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Returns to action•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Questionable to return•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench vs. Oklahoma City•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...