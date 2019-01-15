Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Another lackluster line

Moore mustered just three points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Pelicans' 121-117 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Moore was a near non-factor in the offense for the second straight game, while all four of his other first-unit mates put up double-digit shot attempts. The 29-year-old appeared to have been working his way back up to the solid level of production he'd exhibited earlier in the season as 2018 wound down, as he scored 16 to 21 points in three games sandwiched around the advent of the new year. However, Moore has subsequently gone just 5-for-16 from the field in the subsequent three contests, leaving him with a lackluster average of 7.8 points (on 40.7 percent shooting) through his first four January outings.