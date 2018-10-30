Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Another strong shooting night in loss
Moore poured in 18 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
Moore's scoring total was his best since the opener, while his 70.0 percent success rate from the floor was his highest yet on the campaign. The 29-year-old has picked up where he left off last season, namely, as an underrated marksman on the Pelicans' fast-paced offense. Factoring in Monday's contest, Moore is draining a career-high 51.6 percent of his shots through the first six games on his way to a career-best 13.8 points per contest.
