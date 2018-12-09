Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Available to play Sunday
Contrary to a previous report, Moore (leg) is available to play Sunday against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Despite being listed as out in the pregame notes, Moore is available to play. It's unclear if he'll face any restrictions as he plays through a lower leg injury.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Out Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Probable Sunday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 points in bench role•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will come off bench Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Limited production in return Monday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Back in the lineup•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...