Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Available to play Sunday

Contrary to a previous report, Moore (leg) is available to play Sunday against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Despite being listed as out in the pregame notes, Moore is available to play. It's unclear if he'll face any restrictions as he plays through a lower leg injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories