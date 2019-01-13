Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Back in starting lineup
Moore (quad) is back in the starting five Saturday against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
With Moore healthy, he'll be re-inserted in the starting five. As a result, Darius Miller will head back to the bench.
