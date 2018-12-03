Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Back in the lineup

Moore will start Monday's game against the Clippers.

As anticipated, Moore will be back at his usual small forward spot after missing Sunday's game with a bruised tibia, and he will not have a minutes restriction. After a strong run in the middle of November, Moore slowed down a bit to close the month, averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals over his last five contests.