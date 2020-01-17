Play

Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Back to bench

Moore is coming off the bench Thursday against Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Moore started the last two games for the Pelicans, but he'll head back to the bench for Thursday's contest. He's averaging 22.8 minutes along with 10.2 points and three rebounds in his last five matchups as a reserve.

