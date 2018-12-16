Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Cleared to play Sunday

Moore (lower leg) will take the court Sunday against the Heat, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Moore was listed as questionable with a lower leg injury, but he's been given the green light and will presumably start. In his last five games, Moore is averaging 7.4 points along with 2.4 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per contest.

