Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench Saturday
Moore (quad) will come off the bench Saturday against the Grizzlies, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
As expected, Moore will make his return after being out since Jan. 29. He'll come off the bench, however, which is a role he's occupied in nine other games. In those contests, he's averaged 7.4 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 26.8 minutes.
