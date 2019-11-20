Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench Tuesday
Moore will come off the bench Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
With Brandon Ingram healthy, Moore will revert back to a bench role. When coming off the bench, he's averaging 7.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.6 minutes.
