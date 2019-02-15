Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Coming off bench vs. Oklahoma City
Moore will come off the bench in Thursday's game against he Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Moore has started 12 of the last 13 games he's played, including a loss to the Magic on Tuesday in which he scored 19 points in 26 minutes. He's averaging 29 minutes per game this season but could see a slight decrease while coming off the bench.
