Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Continues scoring in Game 2 loss

Moore registered 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 36 minutes during New Orleans' 121-116 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Moore rounded out a strong offensive night for the Pelicans' starting five with his third straight double-digit scoring effort. Even though his shooting dipped under 50.0 percent for the first time since Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Moore made up for it with a postseason-high four made three-pointers. He'll strive to remain similarly aggressive when New Orleans looks to cut the Warriors' series lead in half during Friday's Game 3.

