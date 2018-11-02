Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Continues sharp shooting in loss
Moore pitched in 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
Moore continued his season-long streak of excellent shooting, one that's most recently seen him drain at least 50.0 percent of his shots in four of the last five contests. The 29-year-old has also drained multiple threes in three consecutive games, and outside of a 21-point effort in the opener against the Rockets, his highest-scoring games of the season have transpired in the last three contests. Moore appears set to step up his involvement in the Pelicans' fast-paced attack even further this season, although the competition for shots is fierce when the first unit is at full health.
