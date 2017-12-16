Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Crashes back to earth in loss
Moore provided four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 40 minutes in Friday's 117-111 loss to the Nuggets.
Moore had been supplying some eye-popping numbers on the offensive end in recent games, as he'd scored in double digits in seven of his previous nine contests while shooting between 50.0 and 85.7 percent in those games. His numbers took a dive across the stat sheet Friday, however, with the veteran's scoring tally his lowest since Nov. 4. Given the sky-high usage rates of teammates Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins -- and to a lesser extent, Jrue Holiday -- Moore's contributions are bound to fluctuate to an extent, but he remains a serviceable source of rebounds and assists even when his scoring sees a downturn.
