Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Downgraded to questionable
Moore (quadriceps) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
The Pelicans initially expected Moore to get back on the court Saturday evening following a two-game absence, although it appears his return may not be guaranteed after all. Expect an update on Moore's status as tipoff nears.
