Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops 16 points off bench Tuesday
Moore finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.
Moore was aggressive in finding his shot Tuesday, though coughed up the ball five times, dampening his fantasy impact. Capable of playing two, maybe three positions, Moore may function as the team's first option off the bench this season. Additional preseason games will likely help clear things up.
