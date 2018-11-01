Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops another 21 points Wednesday
Moore tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 loss to the Warriors.
Moore continues to shoot the ball well this season, going 9-of-16 on his way to 21 points in what was eventually a losing effort. His fantasy value is almost completely tied to his scoring which can quite often come on the back of high efficiency. Despite the limited skillset, Moore can have some back-end standard league value if you are in need of some scoring and threes.
