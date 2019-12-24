Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Drops three triples Monday

Moore produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Portland.

Moore was hot during the third quarter, helping the Pelicans wrestle the momentum away from Portland. Moore has not even been a permanent part of the rotation this season and this performance is unlikely to move the needle too much. Even when playing starters minutes, Moore is barely a top-150 player.