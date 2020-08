Moore is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Kings.

The 31-year-old played only four minutes during Sunday's loss to the Spurs, but he'll join the starting lineup Tuesday with Jrue Holiday (elbow), Brandon Ingram (knee) and Zion Williamson (knee) sitting out. Moore started five games this season and averaged 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 31.8 minutes during those contests.