Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting-five Saturday

Moore will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Moore will rejoin the lineup and start after missing Thursday's game against the Thunder for rest purposes, while Solomon Hill will shift down to power forward to cover for Julius Randle, who's out due to an ankle injury. In 43 games this season, Moore's averaging 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 threes in 29.6 minutes.