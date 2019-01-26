Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Enters starting-five Saturday
Moore will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Moore will rejoin the lineup and start after missing Thursday's game against the Thunder for rest purposes, while Solomon Hill will shift down to power forward to cover for Julius Randle, who's out due to an ankle injury. In 43 games this season, Moore's averaging 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 threes in 29.6 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Limited production Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: To play under minutes cap•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Scores 17 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Another lackluster line•
-
Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Struggles in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....