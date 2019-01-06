Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Exits with trainer Saturday
Moore exited Saturday's game against the Cavaliers with an apparent leg injury, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Moore took a shot to the left thigh in the fourth quarter of Saturday's game and was in noticeable pain as he headed to the locker room with trainers. Prior to suffering the injury, Moore compiled 10 points, three assists and one rebound in 27 minutes. Specifics regarding the severity of the injury should emerge once he's reevaluated in the coming days.
