Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Expected back Monday
Moore (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's matchup against the Clippers.
Moore missed Sunday's win over the Hornets with a bruised tibia, but all signs point to him making his return Monday night. If cleared, Moore will likely reclaim the starting small forward spot from Wes Johnson.
