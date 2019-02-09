Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Expected back Saturday

Moore (quad) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

Moore hasn't played since Jan. 26 with a quad injury, but he went through shootaround and looks to be on track to return to the rotation. It's unclear if he'll be back in the starting five right away, but his return could push Darius Miller or Kenrich Williams back to the bench.

