Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Expected back Wednesday
Moore (quad) is expected to return to action Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.
Moore was held out of Monday's win over Memphis with a bruised left quad, but coach Alvin Gentry said at practice Tuesday that he expects to have the Purdue product back in action Wednesday night. After the matchup with the Cavs, New Orleans gets a pair of off days before playing in Minnesota on Saturday.
