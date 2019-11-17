Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Gets 40 minutes in starting role

Moore started at small forward and played 40 minutes in Saturday's 109-94 loss to the Heat, finishing with 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three steals and two rebounds.

With the Pelicans ruling out seven players ahead of the contest, Moore cracked the starting five for the second game in a row. After logging 30 minutes in his first start, Moore benefited from an even larger swath of playing time Saturday after the Pelicans lost Frank Jackson (neck) and Derrick Favors (back) to first-half injuries, leaving New Orleans with just eight players by the end of the contest. New Orleans will wrap up a back-to-back set Sunday against the Warriors and could be down to eight players again, potentially making Moore an attractive low-cost DFS option.