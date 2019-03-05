Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Good to go
Moore (rest) will play Monday against Utah, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.
Moore was held out of Saturday's matchup for rest purposes, but he'll be ready to go Monday evening. The former second-round pick is averaging 12.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his previous six games.
