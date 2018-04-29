Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Hot from field in Game 1 loss
Moore supplied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes during New Orleans' 123-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference second-round playoff series.
Moore surprisingly checked in second only to Anthony Davis in team scoring on the night, with his 63.6 percent success rate from the floor serving as his best of the postseason thus far. The 29-year-old now has consecutive double-digit scoring efforts as well, factoring in his 14-point haul in Game 4 against the Trail Blazers in the first round. Moore will look to continue contributing in similar fashion when the Pelicans try to bounce back in Tuesday's Game 2.
