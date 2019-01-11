Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: In line to play Saturday

Moore (quad) is expected to play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Moore was expected back for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, but it looks like another night off is what was needed for the former Purdue standout. Look for Moore to be back in the lineup Saturday as the Pelicans embark on their extended road trip out west.

