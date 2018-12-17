Pelicans' E'Twaun Moore: Leads bench in scoring

Moore (lower leg) turned in 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 102-96 loss to the Heat on Sunday.

Moore ended up playing more minutes off the bench than all but members of the starting five in his return from a two-game absence. The veteran wing's season has hit the skids after a strong start, as he'd scored in single digits in six of the nine games prior to Sunday. However, his 50 percent showing from three-point range versus the Heat was certainly encouraging, as Moore had seen a significant downturn in that category as well over recent contests.